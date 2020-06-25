MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a wanted Pennsylvania man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Marietta.
Marietta police were dispatched around 4 a.m. after reports of a stabbing on the 500 block of North Fairground Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a women with several stab wounds on the scene.
Police have identified the suspect to be 25-year-old Joel Medina who had recently moved in with the victim. Medina fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle along with her wallet, police say.
Later that day, Cobb County Police Department officers found her vehicle at a gas station, but discovered Medina had fled the area on foot.
Detectives told CBS46 that two hand guns and a bag containing methamphetamine were located inside the victims vehicle. Medina faces a slew of charges including aggravated assault weapon, aggravated battery disfigurement, terroristic threats, theft by taking and along with several other charges.
Police say Medina is considered armed and dangerous and he has ties to Philadelphia and Florida and may be attempting to leave the state.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
