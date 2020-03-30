ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the coronavirus pandemic has forced millions around the world to stay in their homes, the 9-year-old platform Zoom has emerged as the go-to service.
The video conferencing app is not only for virtual meetings and classroom lessons. People are using the app to socialize. Having playdates, fitness classes, romantic dates and even weddings.
In recent weeks, Zoom has emerged as the most downloaded app on the apple app store, repeatedly breaking its download records. Last Monday, the service was downloaded 2.13 million times worldwide. Two months prior, the app had just under 56,000 global downloads in a day.
Annmarie Grenda is using Zoom for not only schooling but for play dates.
“Every day after lunch we have playdates online so it’s been fun challenging but fun. It’s letting them play with other kids without leaving the house and it's been nice to give them a break from playing with each other; it’s been a great outlet," Grenda said.
Anthony Oxley owns OxFit gym in Grant Park and East Atlanta, they were forced to shut down with the stay at home order. They had adapted and adjusted to ensure people still can work out. “Without zoom I honestly don’t know how we would have done it. Zoom made it really easy. The loneliness is the thing that is the most important now and to connect for an hour and do these workouts is key and what zoom has provided for us," said Oxley.
Millions of people are utilizing this video conferencing app. Zoom is free for up to 40 minutes.
