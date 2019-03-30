CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Two people are facing a slew of charges after they were bold enough to allegedly steal a vehicle and attempt to sale it, according to investigators in Bartow County.
Kimberly Smith and Nicholas Brown were arrested during an undercover investigation involving the Sheriff's Office and Cartersville Drug Task Force. Smith and Brown believed they were selling the vehicle to an ordinary citizen, but as it turns out, it was an undercover investigator.
Cartersville Police said both suspects were arrested while in possession of other stolen items and illegal drugs.
The suspects face the following charges:
Kimberly Smith
- Theft by receiving a stolen vehicle
- Theft by receiving
- Theft by bringing stolen property into state
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Fugitive from justice
Nicholas Brown
- Theft by receiving a stolen vehicle
- Theft by receiving
- Theft by bringing stolen property into state
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana (less than an ounce)
- Obstruction
- False name and date of birth
- Forgery 2nd degree
- Affixing a plate to misrepresent the identity of a vehicle
- Driving while license suspended
