ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) - The first COVID-19 deaths in southwest Georgia have been reported. Both patients were being cared for at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The first victim, a 42-year-old woman, and the other a 69-year-old woman. Both had pre-existing conditions.
Aside from the two deaths, the hospital remains a hot spot for Covid-19 with 20 20 positive cases, and 70 more suspected cases with patients awaiting tests results.
As of noon Wednesday, Phoebe medical centers reported:
• Total Positive Results – 23
• Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 8
• Total Positive Patients at Home – 13
• Total Positive Deaths – 2
• Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 69
• Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 5
• Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
• Total Patients Awaiting Test Results at Home – 330+
CBS46 has also learned that trying to keep medical staff protected while assisting patients has become dire.
The hospital's president says his staff has gone through five months of supplies in just the past six days. To make matters worse, the hospital president says he's also dealing with severe price gouging.
The much needed N-95 masks that usually cost hospitals $0.58 each are now selling for a steep $7.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) says All Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance:
• Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
