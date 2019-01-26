NORCROSS, GA (CBS46) Two Gwinnett County families were displaced when a condo went up in flames Friday evening on Olde Mill Lane.
A resident called firefighters to report water leaking from the ceiling of the ground-floor unit at 6:42 p.m. Around the same time, the owner of the second-floor unit came home and discovered flames coming from the chimney.
When fire crews arrived, heavy flames and smoke poured from the roof of the two-story wood-frame condo building. In total, 15 adults and three children evacuated the burning building without injury.
The Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced families.
The building sustained extensive fire damage to both units as well as a partial roof collapse and water damage. Flames from the second-floor unit are said to have spread into attic of a neighboring unit too.
The owner, of the second-floor unit, reportedly used the gas fireplace earlier in the evening but turned it off prior to leaving. Fire investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of fire.
