GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Twenty-nine people were displaced after a fire broke out at a Norcross apartment complex.
Fire investigators responded to the incident on Monday around 4:30 p.m. Upon arriving to the scene, fire crews noticed smoke coming from the complex in the 6400 block of Bebout Drive NW.
Flames continued to grow as crews worked to fight the flames. In total 20 units were damaged, 24 adults and five children were displaced.
Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
