MARIETTA (CBS46) In Cobb County, dozens of people are out of their homes after a 20-unit apartment building went up in flames.
“We just need to come together and definitely pray for the families, do whatever you can, that’s what we’re here in the world for, we have to help each other,” said a neighbor, Antoinette Reed.
Neighbors, community members, and the Red Cross are coming together to help Marietta residents who are now displaced after a fire destroyed their apartments on Franklin Gateway.
“The Red Cross knows there are 40 people affected, and that’s the number we’ve assisted,” said Mpho Mono, the Regional Marketing Manager for the American Red Cross of Georgia.
Firefighters evacuated residents after the flames started in building two.
“That building is virtually destroyed,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy with the Marietta Police Department.
The fire also caused significant heat damage to neighboring building one. Twenty units were destroyed by fire and an additional 10 units are without power.
“There are a lot of residents in this building that will be looking for a new place to stay, this is going to be a time for the community to step up and help any way they can,” Officer McPhilamy added.
A structural collapse temporarily threatened the safety of the crews, which forced the fire to be fought only from the exterior.
“There were three dogs that were trapped inside, we’re pleased to report that fire was able to get in amidst the flames and get all three dogs out safely,” McPhilamy said.
One neighbor says she came over immediately to see if anyone needed help.
“She didn’t have any shoes on, she had a little tank on, and some shorts, I felt really bad, I wanted to do whatever I could do to help her, so I said, hey, I have flip flops in my car, I have a blanket I can give you,” added Reed.
Despite the damage, no injuries were reported.
Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with families over the upcoming days to help them get back on their feet.
“The amenities that we provided were lodging, food, clothing, and in the days to come, the Red Cross will be providing emergency resources,” said Mono.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
From April 27 - May 12, 2019 the American Red Cross is installing 100,000 free smoke alarms and raising funds for lifesaving services during Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation events.
They’re holding events in more than 100 at-risk communities in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For ways you can help, visit www.redcross.org.
