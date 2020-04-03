ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For many, life in quarantine and social distancing have not been the easiest however, they are both crucial practices for slowing the spread of Coronavirus.
Georgia's 'Shelter-in-place' order went into effect Friday at 6 pm, and is tentatively expected to stay in place until April 13.
Under the order, Governor Kemp is requiring all Georgia residents and visitors to shelter in place, within their homes or places of residence, "taking every possible precaution to limit social interaction to prevent spread of COVID-19."
In an effort to pass time, many Georgians have tried various activities like reading a new book, trying a new exercise or watching a hit television show on Netflix or Hulu. But most can admit, some activities only keep one occupied for a limited amount of time.
Richard Tang, Chef and owner of Char Restaurant in Atlanta created a Facebook group called "Quarantine Cuisines" where he teaches people how to cook creative meals while under quarantine.
Others are participating in one of the many trending Tik Tok dance challenges like #savagechallenge, #somethingchallenge, and #fliptheswitchchallenge.
This is truly some of her best work pic.twitter.com/hoI95R0gMw— ❀ CEO of #QuarantineCosplay ❀ (@TayeAkira) April 2, 2020
Look at my babies! #fliptheswitchchallenge pic.twitter.com/3rwhodpSrX— presilla.🖤 (@little_mamaP) March 30, 2020
Already know THE KING had to hop on this 🤣 @KingJames (via bryce23james/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/GIhtBgANoL— Overtime (@overtime) April 3, 2020
What do you look forward to trying within the next 10 days? Have you tried anything creative that others should know about?
We want to know what has been your favorite stay-at-home activity so far.
Email your creative quarantine activities to news@CBS46.com and follow CBS46 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see what others are doing to pass the time.
