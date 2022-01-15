ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Ahead of the threat of winter weather, some people are heading to local groceries stores to get the essentials.
"I'm going to see my mom and my sister and get some last-minute groceries for them so we can be secure," said one woman we spoke with outside of a Publix location in Midtown.
We went to several grocery store locations. Some supplies seemed low but it's unclear if that was from supply chain issues or people purchasing things ahead of the storm.
At Ace Hardware in midtown, people were grabbing things like ice melt, shovels and flashlights. "Getting a flashlight in case the power goes out so we'll be prepared to get around inside our condo in the dark," said Quentin Vanmeter.
Assistant Store Manager, Jamie Ballay, says he's seen an increase in foot traffic over the last two days. "We've had people call mostly for the sleds. I think a lot of people in the neighborhood want to take their kid to the park if there's actual snow in Atlanta."
