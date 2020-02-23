LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Six people, including three children, were killed in a head on collision on Interstate 95 in Liberty County early Sunday morning.
Liberty County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Jason Colvin said that around 2 a.m. the Liberty County 911 Dispatch Center issued an advisory to be on the lookout for a white Lexus traveling southbound in the northbound lane. While deputies were en route to engage the wrong-way driver, a call came in that an accident had happened on Interstate 95 at exit 76 in Midway.
When deputies got to the scene, they found that two vehicles had smashed into each other head on.
Georgia State Patrolman Markus White said that six people were killed in the accident. The lone occupant of the Lexus has been described as an elderly man with Florida license plates on his vehicle. He was headed in the wrong direction on the interstate when he hit an SUV carrying a man, a woman, and three children. The license plates on the SUV were from Virginia.
The occupants of both vehicles had to be extracted by the Midway Fire Department.
Interstate 95 was closed for several hours at exit 76, but has since reopened.
