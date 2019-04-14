ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Two people have been transported to a local hospital after suffering injuries from a canopy being blown from the top of Ponce City Market.
According to Atlanta Police, electrical wires were also downed during the incident. The damage comes on the heels of severe weather and thunderstorms that have rolled through parts of metro Atlanta since Sunday morning.
As a result of the blown canopy and downed power lines, both directions of Ponce De Leon Avenue are blocked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.