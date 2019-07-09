ATLANTA (AP) - Public safety officials say there were 26 traffic deaths in Georgia during the holiday travel period surrounding the Fourth of July.
The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release Monday that the holiday travel period was 102 hours long, stretching from 6 p.m. Wednesday through midnight Sunday.
State troopers investigated 513 crashes across the state. Those left 307 people injured and 17 dead. The other nine fatalities were investigated by local law enforcement agencies.
The deadly wrecks included a chain-reaction crash Saturday in north Georgia that killed seven people, including a 3-year-old child.
Also during the holiday travel period, 422 people were arrested for driving under the influence, and 12,554 citations and 16,846 warnings were issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.