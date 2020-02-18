ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a close call for two people Tuesday night when their vehicle began to sink in flood water just before Jonesboro Road on I-285.
With showers passing over metro Atlanta, most drivers may have expected the large puddle of rain to be just that, a puddle and not a danger trap.
Atlanta Police heard the call for help at 9:22 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located the car just off of the roadway in a ditch wit water water rising, causing the the occupants to become trapped.
With quick thinking, officers were able to pull the driver and passenger from the vehicle with injuries.
As a result of the flooding, the ramp to Jonesboro road is blocked off.
