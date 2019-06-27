ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are trying to figure out what happened after multiple people were shot in northeast Atlanta early Thursday morning.
The shootings occurred around 3 a.m. on the 600 block of Parkway Dr.
In all, seven people were shot. Two of the victims are in serious condition while five others are in stable condition.
Police said the victims were standing outside the Bedford Pines Apartments on Parkway Drive talking when a dark-colored vehicle and a silver-colored vehicle pulled up and the suspects began shooting.
Police said the victims appeared to have been targeted.
If you have any information on the shootings, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
