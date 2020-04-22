MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some in Marietta are supporting Governor Brian Kemp's plan to reopen businesses and agreeing with their mayor.
"The Mayor has come out and said this Friday he will go to the gym and get a haircut. And on Monday [he is] looking to get breakfast, lunch and dinner at a Marietta restaurant. What do you think of those comments?" asked reporter Jamie Kennedy to Bobby White who was sitting in Marietta Square.
"I think that's great," said Mr. White who has lived in Marietta for 49 years.
People are supporting @GovKemp's decision to begin reopening businesses. Marietta's mayor also coming out in support saying he will go to the gym and get a haircut.@cbs46 #coronavirus #COVID19 #georgia #atlanta https://t.co/kovbc7mxLZ pic.twitter.com/8mNKsHh7GD— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) April 23, 2020
"Positivity of putting money back in the system and bringing people back to work outweighs those few situations where we are not 6 feet apart," continued Mr. White.
In the Facebook post by the mayor, it continued to say buy, hire, trade and dine in Marietta.
A city spokesperson says the Mayor stands by his comments; though not all in Marietta are agreeing.
"I think it's socially irresponsible," said a woman who's lived in Marietta for three years.
A group on Facebook boasting over 24,000 members called Reopen GA was set to hold a protest asking the Governor to begin opening businesses, it has since called off the protests since learning of his decision - saying the state of Georgia has had a huge win and is headed in the right direction.
Supporters feel people have now done enough to curb the pandemic.
"Will you get a haircut this Friday?," asked Jamie Kennedy. "Absolutely," said Mr. White.
