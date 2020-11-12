Crews are on the scene of an explosion at a retirement home in Woodstock that police say left people trapped with a ceiling collapsed into the basement of the facility.
Cherokee County police say there are reports of one person injured and trapped and another person stuck in an elevator at the Holbrook retirement facility at 13682 GA-92. One person was rescued by fire crews and taken to Kennestone Hospital.
Residents are being evacuated. Police believe the explosion resulted from a gas leak that originated in the basement.
A news crew is en route. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
