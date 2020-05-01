ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The table is set for those ready to venture out amidst a pandemic.
Rheeva Grider enjoyed a meal at the Louisiana Bistreaux in Buckhead and felt comfortable doing it.
“There’s a lot of people going stir crazy,” Grider said. “It’s clean, there’s no one here so right now it doesn’t really feel like a risk because we are the only diners.”
Employees greeted customers with face shields and gloves. Tables were also more than six feet apart.
“We’re going to welcome people in as they feel comfortable coming in. We’re not going to do any big push to fill our restaurants up. We’re going to do this responsibly,” Louisiana Bistreaux Chief Operating Officer John Alexander said.
And over at the Fab’rik boutique, the doors were open for those ready to shop.
“We have all the sanitation products. We’ve got a lot of Lysol and Clorox wipes so we’re sanitizing after every person. We kind of feel like everyone needs an escape right now and shopping is an escape for a lot of women,” Fab’rik Manager Stephanie Lindsey said.
Management also decided to steam every clothing item which a customer tries on that’s not all.
“We are encouraging 6-feet distance. We normally do things like walk the bag around the corner. We’re not doing that right now,” Lindsey said.
Finally, some of you are now able to get together with family and friends while keeping a safe distance.
“I think there’s a way to do everything. Maybe don’t meet with your whole family at the same time. Small groups, depending on how big your family is,” Grider said.
If you do venture out, you should keep your distance, take hand sanitizer with you and have a mask handy. Some places won't let you inside without a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.