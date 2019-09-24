STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is only one man in Shermantown who has stood the test of time. At 91-years of age, William Woodson Morris now realizes it’s time for change.
“It gave Stone Mountain a bad name,” Woodson Morris said.
He lives just off Venable Street and said the Venable name has ties to racism and the KKK.
“Old man Sam they tell me he was the devil. Old man Sam,” Woodson Morris said.
Morris remembers the days when the Venables held Klan rallies a few blocks away from his home.
“They went through town around Main Street on in to Lucille,” Woodson Morris said.
Now he and others want city leaders to rename the road which represents a painful past.
“It represents non-peace, it represents not getting along with each other where one person thinks they are better than the other and we are all born equal,” Resident Freda Godwin said.
It has been proposed to change the street name to Eva Mamie Lane, after a mother and daughter who lived here and fought for positive change.
“Well I’m in favor of what is going to improve us for Shermantown. So, I would be interested in getting it changed,” Woodson Morris said.
The city of Stone Mountain will hold public hearing next month to discuss the name change. There is one on October 1st and another on October 15th. The City Manager told CBS46 a vote could happen in November, and if approved, new signs should go up within 30-days of approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.