ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Ninety-seven-year-old Mattie Jackson celebrated her birthday as the City of Atlanta seeks to take and demolish her family home of 50+ years through eminent domain.
Jackson has lived in her home in Peoplestown for more than 50 years. She has been a thought-leader, a civil rights activist and a pioneer in efforts to mitigate poverty in Atlanta to preserve affordable housing, to advance tenants' interests, and to allow Atlanta's legacy residents to age in place.
The City has stated that it will take Ms. Jackson’s home when she dies, but her children want to keep the family home.
Gentrification continues to sweep through Atlanta, sometimes with the force of Eminent Domain which allows government to take private property/homes for public use.
It often leaves the owner no choice but to walk away from a home. An ongoing battle surrounding the City of Atlanta’s use of Eminent Domain has affected dozens of residents of Atlanta’s historic Peoplestown neighborhood for six years.
The City has taken ownership of and demolished more than 20 homes on the block that houses Ms. Jackson’s house to build a park and retention pond to address water runoff issues. But residents protest the City’s decision to save their neighborhood from water by demolishing their homes in the absence of engineering data supporting the need for the plan.
Ms. Jackson is one of the residents facing eminent domain, even as she celebrates her 97th birthday.
Her legacy as a community leader and her efforts over 50 years to ensure that long time residents and working class people share in the City’s prosperity and development was not enough to shield her from the City’s plan to remove her and her family from the neighborhood where she has worked and lived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.