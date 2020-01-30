ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Some residents of Atlanta’s Peoplestown neighborhood think the city may be behind a cover-up.
The city has been taking over the area through eminent domain, saying they want to address flooding in the area.
But the hold-out homeowners think there's something else going on.
Tanya Washington-Hicks took smartphone video of Atlanta Watershed employees purging the hydrant in front of her home. She agreed not to show their faces, but one of them mentioned the water and sewer pipe underground.
“The worker also told you what about the pipe?” asked CBS46’s Mike Dunston.
“That it's corroded, and they've been adding greater quantities of chlorine to the water to disguise the smell and the taste of it,” answered Washington-Hicks.
She says a brown color in her water filter has been coming and going. She and two other families are fighting to stay in their homes after more than 20 neighbors agreed to move. The city wants to build a pond and retention park to address flooding.
Last year a former city of Atlanta engineer testified they didn't need all of the homes.
“So you were going to say it was flooding, and when all of the houses were gone, you could fix the pipe without anybody knowing why you built the park and pond?” stated Washington-Hicks. “That would explain why they wouldn't move forward with alternative plan to build a park and plan that would leave the houses in place."
She says the pipe runs under the house of her fellow hold-outs: Robert and Bertha Darden.
They're suspicious too.
“The city needs to own up to what needs to be done,” says Bertha Darden. “Leave us alone, let us stay in our house in peace."
Watershed management sent CBS46 a statement saying in part:
"It is typical to see discolored water when a hydrant is first flushed as a result of a buildup of sediments in the water main. This is an aesthetic concern and not an impact to water quality. The crew member
was asked about the brown water and explained the true cause of the discolored water. There have been no reports of sewer line integrity issues."
CBS46 will keep you posted.
