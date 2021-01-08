David Perdue officially conceded to Democrat Jon Ossoff after the Georgia Senate runoff election on Tuesday.
The statement, released Friday, saw Perdue congratulating the Democratic Party, and his "opponent" in the runoff. The full statement is below:
Bonnie and I are deeply grateful for the support millions of Georgians have shown us this year and in the six years since we first ran for the United States Senate. Serving our home state has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am very proud of how our team in Georgia and Washington, D.C. fought every day to deliver real results for all eleven million Georgians.
Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia's 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win. Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.
With the victory, both Georgia Senate seats went Democratic for the first time in years. Combined with the victory by President-elect Joe Biden over Republican President Donald Trump, Georgia may be swinging Democratic and may become a blue state in the overwhelmingly Republican Deep South.
