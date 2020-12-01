Georgia political officials issued statements late Tuesday in response to an emotional and powerful press conference earlier that day from Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager for the Secretary of State.
Sterling called out fellow Republicans and most notably President Donald Trump, saying, "someone is going to get killed."
Sterling passionately laid out what he saw was wrong with everything that has happened since the election in Georgia including death threats against those working with the elections. His words echoed in the Capitol as he reiterated the point, "this has gone too far," and it "has to stop."
Loeffler campaign spokesperson, Stephen Lawson released this statement:
Like many officials, as someone who has been the subject of threats, of course Senator Loeffler condemns violence of any kind. How ridiculous to even suggest otherwise. We also condemn inaction and lack of accountability in our election system process—and won’t apologize for calling it out. Senator Loeffler will continue fighting to ensure we have a fair, trusted, and accurate election because the future of our country is at stake.
And from Perdue spokeswoman, Casey Black:
Senator Perdue condemns violence of any kind, against anybody. Period. We won’t apologize for addressing the obvious issues with the way our state conducts its elections. Georgians deserve accountability and improvements to that process — and we’re fighting to make sure the January 5th election is safe, secure, transparent, and accurate.
Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is running against Loeffler, said:
There is absolutely no place for violence in our democracy, and it is beyond time for Kelly Loeffler to put an end to the dangerous attacks she and President Trump are making on our elections - including members of her own party. I again ask Senator Loeffler to join me in standing up for Georgia voters, our elections and to stop putting her own political interests ahead of Georgia.
Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN on Tuesday that "the campaign is focused on ensuring that all legal votes are counted and all illegal votes are not. No one should engage in threats or violence, and if that has happened, we condemn that fully."
CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.
Below read the full text of what Sterling had to say Tuesday afternoon.
"I’m going to do my best to keep it together because it is all. Gone. Too. Far. All of it!
Joe diGenova today asked for Chris Krebs, a patriot who ran CISA, to be shot. A 20-something tech in Gwinnett County today had death threats and a noose saying they should be hung for treason because she was transferring a report on batches from EMS to a county computer so we could read it.
It has to stop!
Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned these actions of this language. This has to stop. We need you to step up. If you’re going to take a position in leadership, show some!
My boss, Secretary Raffensperger, his address is out there. They’ve had people doing caravans in front of his house. They’ve had people come onto their property. Tricia, his wife of 40 years, is getting sexualized threats through her cell phone. It has to stop!
This is elections. This is the backbone of democracy. And all of you who have not said a DAMN word are complicit in this. It’s too much.
Yes, fight for every legal vote. Go through your due process. We encourage you, use your first amendment right that’s fine. Death threats, physical threats, intimidation, it’s too much. It’s not right. They’ve lost the moral high ground. I don’t have all the best words to do this because I’m angry.
The straw that broke the camels back today was this 20-year-old contractor for a voting system company, just trying to do his job. Just there. In fact, I talked to Dominion and they said he’s one of the better ones they’ve got. His family is getting harassed now. There’s a noose out there right now with his name on it. And it’s just not right.
I’ve got police protection outside my house. Fine. I took a higher profile job. Secretary ran for office, his wife knew that too. This kid took a job. He just took a job. And it’s just wrong.
I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this. Every American, every Georgian, Republican and Democrat alike should have that same level of anger.
Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. We’re investigating, there’s always a possibility, I get it. You have the right to go through the courts.
What you don’t have the ability to do and you need to step up and say this, stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone is going to get killed. And it’s not right. It’s not right. I don’t have anything scripted, like I said, I’m doing my best to keep it together.
All of this is wrong. DiGenova who said for Chris Krebs to be shot is a former U.S. Attorney, he knows better. The people around the president know better.
Mr. President, as the secretary said yesterday, people aren’t giving you the best advice based on what’s actually going on on the ground. It’s time to look forward. If you want to run for re-election in four years, fine, do it. But everything we’re seeing right now, there’s not a path.
Be the bigger man here. Step in, tell your supporters, don’t be violent, don’t intimidate. All that’s wrong, it’s unAmerican.
I don’t know what else to say on that front. These are elections. One of our goals was to make elections boring again, well, guess what, that didn’t happen. This is all wrong. It’s all too much.
