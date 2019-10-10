ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The time has come for the 2019 Atlanta Pride Festival!
From Friday to Sunday the streets of Midtown Atlanta will be packed with people from Atlanta and all over the world looking to come together and celebrate self expression, diversity and inclusion.
*Please note, parade routes have changed from last year.
This year will mark the 49th consecutive year for Atlanta Pride -- the second year that you can catch every moment of the parade on PeachtreeTV starting at 12:30 p.m. -- and although the Parade is the highlight, there are many other Pride events and celebrations happening all over the city.
Friday will kick off the weekend with an official kickoff party at the GA Aquarium starting at 7 p.m, followed by an after-party at 11 p.m.
The Dockside Tea Dance in the Park will starts Saturday's festivities from 2-7 p.m. at Piedmont Park, followed by Electric Circus at 9 p.m. and the Pride Main Event at 10 p.m.
The Atlanta Pride Parade will step off from the Civic Center MARTA Station Sunday at noon. The parade merges from Ralph McGill onto Peachtree Street and travels north. It then turns east onto 10th Street and follows 10th Street to the Charles Allen Gate entrance of Piedmont Park, where the Parade officially ends.
In addition to the pride festival and pride parties, there will be live entertainment. This year, the festival will once again feature entertainment on the Coca-Cola, Heineken and Nissan stages. All three stages will be filled with a wide range of talents including MAX, Daya, Ally Brooke, Stoni Taylor, Exquisite Gender and the Michel Jons Band.
There will also be DJ’s, a queer variety show, drag queen story hour and more! Closing out the weekend on the main stage, is the Starlight Cabaret. This show is the LARGEST drag show in the South Eastern United States, boasting 25 to 30 drag acts that live and work in the Atlanta metropolitan area.
Other Saturday activities include the Annual Trans March, Bi & Pan March and Dyke March all take place Saturday!
The price of each event varies.
For additional details, you can visit https://www.atlantapride.org.
MARTA: Ride With Pride
- For the festival, ride MARTA with Pride to Midtown or Arts Center Station. The festivities are approximately a 15-minute walk from the stations, both accessible from the red and gold rail lines. If your starting station is on the blue or green line, travel to Five Points and follow signs to the Northbound platform and get on the first arriving train.
- Going to the parade? Ride MARTA to Civic Center Station to reach the starting point. You can also exit at North Avenue or Midtown Station and walk to Peachtree Street. Keep an eye out for Team MARTA and help us spread the Ride with Pride spirit!
Don't forget, if you can't make it down to enjoy all the fun firsthand, PeachtreeTV is your home for everything #PrideonPeach. Broadcast of the parade begins at 12:30 on Sunday!
