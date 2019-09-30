DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the first time in more than three decades, homeowners on Ocasta Court in DeKalb County have something to celebrate.
“Christmas in September. That’s a good way to put it,” Homeowner Jay Sawyer said.
Their gift is too big to fit under a tree and it’s something they’ve been asking for since the 80’s.
“Yeah, we’ve got all the big Tonka toys out,” Sawyer said.
The county hired GS Construction to make permanent repairs to a water leak caused by an aging pipe underground, and within days of exposing the issue, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond took immediate action.
“We are delighted that progress is being made and the 300 feet of pipe will be removed and replaced by new infrastructure, and hopefully this long running problem will now be a thing of the past,” Thurmond said.
“Now we’re finally going to get pipes that will last forever, will have the correct water pressure, we won’t ever have to deal with it again, ever,” Sawyer said.
It’s a day this neighborhood will never forget; and one Jay Sawyer is going to cherish.
“Relax, enjoy my water, make better coffee,” Sawyer said.
CEO Thurmond is also excited about this moment. He told CBS46 he had a big smile all day. This is part of a $1.2 billion infrastructure repair effort countywide. The job on Ocasta Court will cost about $130,000.
DeKalb County released the following information about the project.
- The Ocasta Court and Pocono Court project is part of the $1.2 billion infrastructure repair effort. This project is a part of DeKalb’s 2018-2019 replacement schedule.
- Work began Sept. 30 on the $135,000 project to install approximately 300 linear feet of new 8-inch ductile iron pipe and 1.5-inch copper service lines along Ocasta Court and Pocono Court.
- Additional work includes installation of two hydrants.
- Since 2017, the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, which maintains approximately 2,600 miles of water pipes, has repaired four water main breaks on Ocasta Court.
The project is expected to take approximately a month, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.