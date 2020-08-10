The annual Perseid meteor shower is active and will peak this week. It's one of the best meteor showers of the year, but clouds may partially spoil the show over north Georgia.
The Perseid meteor shower is caused by the Earth moving through the debris cloud from comet Swift-Tuttle. The dust from the comet hits the Earth's atmosphere and burn into brief light streaks across the sky. Occasionally, when a bigger piece of debris enters the atmosphere, there can be a fireball blazing across the night sky. Some years the Perseids produce upwards of 50 meteors per hour, others it is closer to 15 per hour.
The keys to seeing the meteor shower include getting away from city lights, letting your eyes adjust to the night sky, having patience, and, of course, the weather! Unfortunately, it does not look like crystal clear skies over north Georgia when the meteor shower peaks in the middle of the week. Remnant clouds from scattered showers and thunderstorms may dim the show Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday night. There should be some breaks in the clouds, and if you check the sky conditions before heading out you may be in luck to spot some meteors.
The moon will be slightly less than half full, and that adds some unwanted light to the night sky, but it does not rise until 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday, and after 1:00 am on Wednesday and Thursday. If you head out late in the evening before the moon rises, you may have more luck seeing the meteors.
The meteors can be seen anywhere in the sky, but often they appear to come out of the constellation Perseus - hence the name of the show. That constellation is in the north-northeast sky.
