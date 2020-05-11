ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many unemployed Georgians who can't get answers from the state Department of Labor through email or phone calls are continuing to show up at GDOL offices.
Though the Labor Department is operating seven days a week, its offices remain closed to the public. Labor Commissioner Mark Butler is keeping the doors shut after seven employees at the downtown office tested positive for Covid-19.
Shan Budhwani has been checking the doors at one GDOL office three times a week for more than a month. He did receive some payments, but only has $34 left. He needs someone to explain why.
"I am definitely going to keep coming because I need my money. I need to pay my bills," Budhwani said. "It seems like a system error but I just want to know clearly what’s going on."
Because of Budhwani's persistence, Better Call Harry connected him with a GDOL specialist. Budhwani will receive a federal payment for $600 this week.
"I'm really happy," Budhwani said.
