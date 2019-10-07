ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Midtown woman said she moved from her Myrtle Street home after several incidents with a peeping Tom.
"There was just a man watching me through my window at night," Cassie said. Cassie told CBS46 it started one night in September when she heard noises outside of her window.
"I turned my lights out to go to bed and I thought 'you heard something, you probably should look'," she said. "And I made eye contact with this man who was there watching me."
Cassie said it happened again, this time she was on her back porch with a friend.
"He was at the bottom porch steps and just starts coming up the steps," she said.
According to Cassie, the women ran inside and the man disappeared.
"Considering this guy's behavior, he's comfortable doing it," she said. "I feel like he does it a lot to other people."
Cassie installed security cameras that caught the man around the house again. She said she called police, but the footage was not clear enough to identify anyone.
Cassie shared her experiences on Nextdoor and got responses of similar peeping Toms in the area. Her warning to others is to be careful, pay attention and call police.
"It's safety, really, if somebody has been here three times to watch me," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.