NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police confirm a person died after an incident in Norcross Friday night.
The incident happened on the 6000 block of Singleton Road.
According to a tweet by ATL Uncensored, a person was hit by a driver, who drove away, however police have not confirmed that information.
A man got ran over yesterday night on Singleton Rd by the Kroger and QT. The driver got away. pic.twitter.com/On38JxDfRw— ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 4, 2021
Further details are limited at this time.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
