HENRY CO. (CBS46)-Henry County police are investigating a fatal shooting.
According to a police spokesperson, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 800 block of White Dove Drive.
When they arrived, police found a person who was killed by gunfire.
Police said the shooting happened as a result of an altercation between two individuals.
“After the altercation, a light in color SUV with possibly a shattered window was seen leaving the area”, police reported.
Police did not release any details of the victim or any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry County Police Detective R. LeDuc (770-288-8254).
