ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A person was fatally shot in the 600 block on University Ave SW Tuesday evening, says Atlanta Police.
The shooting happened around 7:16 p.m. at the Capitol View Apartments. The victim is an unidentified male. He was found deceased at the scene.
Investigators are not yet certain what lead to the fatal shooting.
