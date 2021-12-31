ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Atlanta Friday morning.
At around 10:53 a.m., Atlanta Police responded to 1770 Bolton Road NW in reference to a person found dead at that location.
Investigators are on scene and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
We will update this story as we learn more.
The investigation is ongoing.
