EAST POINT (CBS46)—East Point police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight at the Redwine Creek Apartments on Crest Ridge Road.
According to police, on Tuesday, officers located a person shot and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
While investigating, police learned a car on Redwine Road and Desert Drive, up the street from the apartment complex, was connected to the shooting.
Police have not released any suspect information or motive, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
