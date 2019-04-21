CHAMBLEE, GA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a report of a person hit and killed by a train behind 4945 Peachtree Road in Chamblee.
Officers arrived on the scene a little before 9am Saturday. They found a body on the train tracks.
The person's identity is not being released until their family can be notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.