ATLANTA (CBS46)—One person is recovering after a fire broke out at a home.
The fire started just Monday, before 6:00 a.m. on Sunset Avenue near Jones Avenue.
According to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department, one person was rescued by firefighters and is being treated for smoke inhalation.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.