DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal accident involving a MARTA bus.
According to a MARTA spokesperson, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday at Candler Road south of I-20.
The driver of a car was killed and the MARTA bus driver was injured.
There were seven passengers on the bus, however, none of the passengers were injured.
Police shut down both the east and west bound exit ramps from I-20 to Candler Road to investigate the deadly crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.