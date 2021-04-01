The Chamblee Police Department reported Thursday that they have a person of interest in custody as they continue to investigate a homicide case.
The incident happened on the 3000 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road. When officers arrived to the parking garage, they discovered a man dead with a stab wound. Witnesses on the scene told officers that they saw the victim fighting with two other men earlier in the day. The two suspects then left the scene and later returned to fight with the victim again, witnesses added.
Police told CBS46 News that the time of the incident is unknown. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Very limited details are available at this this time as this is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.