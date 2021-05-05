ROCKDALE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A person of interest turned himself in Wednesday after his alleged involvement in a shooting.
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of a vehicle collision at the Pine Log Park parking lot on GA Hwy. 138 around 12:43 p.m. on May 4.
When authorities arrived, they found an unoccupied, red Dodge Durango that had struck a tree. Further investigation led them to learn that the same vehicle had been involved in a shooting only moments before the collision.
The driver, identified as Triston Crane, had fled the scene, becoming a person of interest being sought by deputies.
Crane turned himself in Wednesday to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. This is an active investigation; stay with CSB46 News for more details as they become available.
