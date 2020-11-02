“I have a gun. Give me $5000. No one will get hurt," were the words employees at a Regions Bank in Newnan heard Monday afternoon.
Newan Police say the Black male entered the location on Bullsboro Drive around 1:49 p.m. The man presented a teller with a note demanding money and then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Police say a gun was never displayed and no one was injured.
Police and Coweta County deputies canvassed the area where they located several clothing items worn by the suspect and a white Ford Taurus not registered to anyone in the area.
A deputy then spotted a man running in the area of Helms Street. A large sum of money was also located where the man had been running. He was soon located hiding in a portable storage building at the intersection of Bullboro Drive.
Police say the individual is a person of interest and that charges have not yet been filed.
