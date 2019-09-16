HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Henry County Police said they are investigating two homicide scenes in Hampton that appear to be related.
HCPD said each scene had one victim on the property. One of the scenes was on the 100 block of Carl Parker Drive and the other is in the 900 block of Steele Drive.
A family member said one of the victims was Anne Hall. The other victim hasn't been identified.
Police are looking for a person of interest in the case by the name of Donnie Hall, 50, of Stockbridge, Georgia. According to Henry County Police, Hall may be driving a 2006 E-250 Ford Van (Ga. Tag# ATP2548) or a white 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 truck (Ga. Tag# PKT5337). Police said he may be armed.
If you have seen Hall, police ask you contact Henry County Police at 770-957-9121.
