Person-of-interest sought in fatal shooting incident near Woodruff Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta homicide investigators are hoping the public can assist with identifying a person-of-interest possibly connected to a incident.
Atlanta Police say a 35-year-old man was fatally shot on August 8 after a physical altercation with unidentified man. The two men were in front of Woodruff Park in the 90 block of Peacthree Street when the victim was shot.
Police say the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
At this time investigators have not yet determined the circumstances that lead to altercation.
If you have any information on this case or the identity of the person-of-interest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS where you can remain anonymous or the Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.
