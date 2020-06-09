CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—City of South Fulton officers were fired at while they were investigating a double shooting.
According to a statement from the city of South Fulton police, officers responded to a call for two people shot on Buckhurst Trail.
The shooting happened on Monday just before 8 p.m.
Police wrote witnesses told officers people were filming a music video in the street when the gunfire erupted.
Two people were shot and rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
While officers were investigating the double shooting, police reported “it is believed that a black two door vehicle fired a weapon at officers while working the scene. There were no reported injuries.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.