DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are working to track down the person who killed someone.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. near the 2100 block of Marbut Farms Lane in Lithonia.
Witnesses at the scene told CBS46 a person was found dead inside of a vehicle.
DeKalb County’s police dispatch confirmed units responded to a person shot call at the location.
Police have not released a motive or any other details surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477).
