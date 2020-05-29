DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are working to track down the person who fatally shot a man.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near the 2100 block of Marbut Farms Trace in Lithonia.
Police said the man was found shot outside of a vehicle in the subdivision. The man is believed to be in his late teens or early 20's.
Police said they do not know the motive for the shooting, however, detectives are questioning two people.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477).
