ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Atlanta, which they believe was prompted by a fight between two people early Sunday morning.
Police say around 2:00 a.m., an officer nearby the 600 block of Highland Avenue near Jack’s Pizza & Wings, heard several gunshots in the area and requested back-up.
Police learned the gunshot victim went to the hospital and is stable.
The incident remains under investigation, and no suspect information is known at this time.
