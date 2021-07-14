DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A person is in the hospital after being shot by a suspect in the parking lot of a Decatur business.
Decatur Police say a verbal argument took place between the two, when the suspect, a man, allegedly followed the other person into the business and immediately shot the victim.
That victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. the suspect in an unidentified black vehicle.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'8"-5'9" tall, medium build, wearing a gray hoodie and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Investigator Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or (678) 553-6628 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) and remain anonymous.
