GWINNETT CO. (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are working to find the person who shot someone late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 1918 The Falls Parkway in Duluth.
According to Gwinnett police the person was shot and rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A SUV was also towed away from the scene, but it is not clear why the SUV was towed.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
