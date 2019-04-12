COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A shooting just one exit away from SunTrust Park in Smyrna has prompted heavy police.
Police have confirmed one person was shot at the Texaco gas station, however the gunman remains at large. Officers are canvassing the area for the suspect.
It is not known if there additional victims at this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Major traffic delays are in the area of northbound 75 near Windy Ridge Parkway.
CBS46 will be live at the scene at 11PM on CBS46 News.
