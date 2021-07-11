ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A person was struck and killed by a MARTA Train in Midtown Sunday night, Police said.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. between the Lindbergh and Arts Center MARTA Stations.
Police, fire and EMS crews are all on the scene.
Information is limited at this time. We will give you updates as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.