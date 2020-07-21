CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A routine traffic stop lead a trooper on a brief pursuit of a motorist on Tara Boulevard Tuesday.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled over the driver of a Porshe Cayenne at 6:21 p.m. for a tag violation and following too closely. The individual handed over a driver's license, and as the trooper headed back to the patrol car, the person drove off.
GSP says a short pursuit took place, but quickly ended with the use of a PIT maneuver just south of the Clayton County Jail.
The suspect was then arrested. The Trooper believed the license to be fraudulent, but that is not yet confirmed.
GSP says a weapon and small amount of marijuana were located in the vehicle. The suspect, who's identity has not been released, is wanted in California, New York, and Douglas County, GA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.