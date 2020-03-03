ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta man's personal dash camera caught two men breaking into his car outside of the Planet Fitness at West End Mall.
Tapharoah Elliott said when he finished working out Monday night he found glass around his car.
"It was a mess," he said.
His personal dash camera showed a clear image of one of the men who broke into his car.
"You can see him looking inside the car then he kind of goes out of the picture," Elliott said. "Then comes back, breaks the window open and jumps in ... he's moving really fast."
Elliott told CBS46 the video shows a second man waiting outside of the car.
They got away with two of his wallets , lunch bag and a phone.
"I knew that's all I had, so I left with nothing but the car, which I can't really drive because the window is busted," he said.
Elliott drives for a living and with a damaged car and no license, that's going to be tough.
"Now that my window is busted I'm not able to make any money this week," he said.
According to Atlanta Police, two other people also had their cars broken into.
CRIME ALERT: a man’s personal dash cam caught this person breaking into his car at the Planet Fitness at West End Mall Monday night. His car wasn’t the only one broken into @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/0W4bq7wUYE— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) March 3, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.